From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Jan. 18, 1923: This question was asked today by Milton H. Plank, financier of Harrisburg, Pa., and owner of real estate in Santa Fe county:

“Why doesn’t Santa Fe get some capital or capitalist to open a woolen stocking factory, or some other kind of factory to empower the hundreds of girls in the city and environs? Lexington, North Carolina, and Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, started factories to give employment to their young women, and they have been a great success.”

Popular in the Community