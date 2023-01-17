Jan. 18, 1923: This question was asked today by Milton H. Plank, financier of Harrisburg, Pa., and owner of real estate in Santa Fe county:
“Why doesn’t Santa Fe get some capital or capitalist to open a woolen stocking factory, or some other kind of factory to empower the hundreds of girls in the city and environs? Lexington, North Carolina, and Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, started factories to give employment to their young women, and they have been a great success.”
Jan. 18, 1973: Dr. Harold Agnew, director of Los Alamos Scientific Laboratories, told 400 people attending the Governor’s Prayer Breakfast at the Hilton Inn today that America can not afford to go backward with its technology and progress.
Dr. Agnew was the main speaker at the breakfast which drew Gov. Bruce King, legislators, state officials and civic leaders from throughout New Mexico in an event which is traditional at the beginning of the State Legislature.
Jan. 18, 1998: After decades of struggling to keep costs down and classrooms filled, St. Anne School will close its doors for good on June 30, leaving Santa Fe with two Catholic elementary schools.
The west-side parochial school has helped educate thousands of children since it opened in 1947. But increasing costs and declining enrollment are forcing the Archdiocese of Santa Fe to shut down the school, which serves kindergarten through sixth grade.