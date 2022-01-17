From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Jan. 18, 1922: The "Welcome" sign on the road in from the penitentiary will be useless.
The penitentiary board today went on record as opposed to paroled convicts making their home here. They declared parole applicants hereafter will have to show them that they do not expect to make their permanent residence under the walls of the penitentiary — except, of course, those who lived in Santa Fe before they were "sent up."
Jan. 18, 1947: The state department of public welfare has recommended to the 18th New Mexico legislature that the tobacco tax be increased from 2 to 3 cents on a package of cigarets. The original proposal on the tobacco tax in 1943 touched off one of the biggest legislative fights in New Mexico in recent years.
Jan. 18, 1972: SANTA FE, N.M. (UPI) — Gov. Bruce King today asked the New Mexico Legislature to approve a 1972-73 state appropriation totaling $290.4 million, with heavy emphasis on economic development and law enforcement.
Jan. 18, 1997: Gov. Gary Johnson proposed Friday to partly finance construction of new prisons with nearly $53 million in severance tax bond money, which is revenue often used by the Legislature to pay for so-called pork barrel projects of individual lawmakers.
