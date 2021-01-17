From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Jan. 18, 1921: “It’s not necessary to raise a slush fund for the purpose of getting higher salaries for the teaches,” declared Representative George H. Webster, in the house yesterday afternoon.
He urged passage of the resolution demanding an explanation from Superintendent of Public Instruction John V. Conway of his letter asking the teachers for “contributions” for the legislative committee of the New Mexico Educational association.
Jan. 18, 1946: Archbishop Edwin V. Byrne today announced the purchase of the Santa Fe Inn from the Santa Fe Inn Co. He plans to place a seminary there for the education of priests for the Santa Fe Archdiocese.
Jan. 18, 1971: The New Mexico Legislature, despite the multitude of possible problems before it, convenes Tuesday in a general atmosphere of ease and confidence.
The Democrats have a 2-1 majority in both houses and for the first time in four years their man, Bruce King, sits in the governor’s office.
Jan. 18, 1996: Heather Wilson, secretary of the Children, Youth and Families Department, made the rounds at the Capitol on Wednesday to clarify what Gov. Gary Johnson meant earlier this week when he said he favored the death penalty for 13- and 14-year-olds in some cases.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.