From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Jan. 17, 1923: The Colorado river treaty drawn up at Bishop’s Lodge by commissioners from the seven states of the Colorado basin and Secretary of Commerce Herbert Hoover, commissioner for the United States and chairman of the commission, was submitted to the house of representatives this morning by Governor Hinkle for ratification.

In his message accompanying the pact, Governor Hinkle said he saw no reason why the treaty should be approved.

