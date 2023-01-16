Jan. 17, 1923: The Colorado river treaty drawn up at Bishop’s Lodge by commissioners from the seven states of the Colorado basin and Secretary of Commerce Herbert Hoover, commissioner for the United States and chairman of the commission, was submitted to the house of representatives this morning by Governor Hinkle for ratification.
In his message accompanying the pact, Governor Hinkle said he saw no reason why the treaty should be approved.
Jan. 17, 1948: ALBUQUERQUE, Jan. 17 — John E. Baker, editor, and Will Harrison, political columnist of The Santa Fe New Mexican, won annual E.H. Shaffer $100 awards at the New Mexico Press convention banquet last night. It was the first time that two of these prizes had been won by one newspaper in a given year.
Jan. 17, 1973: The cost of conducting a 60-day legislative session and financing the state legislature’s fulltime operations has increased by half a million dollars in two years.
Meanwhile, the New Mexico Legislature took this morning off to attend funeral services for one of its members, Sen. A.T. Montoya, D-Sandoval-Rio Arriba-Bernalillo.
Montoya was killed Sunday in a one-car accident north of Albuquerque.
Jan. 17, 1998: A new poll shows Sam Pick and Larry Delgado continue to lead the field of Santa Fe mayoral candidates, with Delgado the most popular choice among Hispanics likely to vote on March 3.
Incumbent Debbie Jaramillo, who has claimed a base of support among Hispanics, was the top choice of 17 percent of Hispanics polled, compared with 28 percent for Delgado and 19 percent for Pick.
The scientific poll was conducted Jan. 6-13 by Research & Polling Inc. of Albuquerque. Results were released Friday by Santa Feans for Responsible Growth and three organizations representing local real estate and building trades, which paid for the poll.