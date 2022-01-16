Jan. 17, 1922: Kiwanians Are Requested to Be on Hand Promptly at 6:30 Tonight and Make It Snappy.
Jan. 17, 1947: Snow was falling all across the southern half of New Mexico on the heels of a cold wave, which swept into the state from the north two days earlier.
Jan. 17, 1972: The short-term session of the 30th New Mexico Legislature begins at noon Tuesday with a heavy workload of controversial matters.
The major responsibility is to appropriate funds to support state government and government-financed functions during fiscal 1972-73.
Jan. 17, 1997: Auto racing star Bobby Unser says he doesn't deserve a ticket for snowmobiling inside federally protected wilderness, where he got lost in a blizzard for two days last month.
