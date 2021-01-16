From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Jan. 17, 1921: House May Be Asked To Put A Deadline on New Measures
Resolution Would Avoid Usual Wild Rush in Closing Days of the Legislature
Democrats Left Off Re-Apportionment Committee
Jan. 17, 1946: Querino Montoya of Talpa, who declared himself 110 and was believed to be at least 105, died early today at St. Vincent Hospital. He had been taken there yesterday.
Jan. 17, 1971: The New Mexico Legislature opens a 60-day session Tuesday with several problems demanding immediate solution, but blessed with a favorable money position.
For the first time since 1966 the Democratic party, which controls 67 per cent of the legislative membership, has a Democrat, Bruce King, in the governor’s chair. This could mean a smooth flow of the executive program without the interparty disputes of the past four years.
Jan. 17, 1996: Gov. Gary Johnson told the Legislature on Tuesday that New Mexicans are “alarmed, frustrated and anxious” and proposed as solutions his previous themes of less government, more prisons, tougher anti-crime laws and fewer state school regulations.
In a 45-minute “state of the state” speech to open the 1996 legislative session, Johnson portrayed himself as an agent of change and repeatedly said, “The status quo has outlived its time.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.