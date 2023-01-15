From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Jan. 16, 1923: Santa Fe looks tame to Edward D. Kennedy, Cincinnati, young newspaper man and native of New England who arrived here today in search of wild west experiences, and desiring to get a view of a real bad man, “toting a gun.” He has read about these bad men in the east, and he says he is much surprised — and a bit disappointed. “I have been all over Santa Fe and haven’t seen a man carrying a gun today,” he said, “and the town looks quiet, law-abiding.”

Mr. Kennedy thinks New Mexico has been misrepresented in the east and middle west.

