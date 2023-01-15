Jan. 16, 1923: Santa Fe looks tame to Edward D. Kennedy, Cincinnati, young newspaper man and native of New England who arrived here today in search of wild west experiences, and desiring to get a view of a real bad man, “toting a gun.” He has read about these bad men in the east, and he says he is much surprised — and a bit disappointed. “I have been all over Santa Fe and haven’t seen a man carrying a gun today,” he said, “and the town looks quiet, law-abiding.”
Mr. Kennedy thinks New Mexico has been misrepresented in the east and middle west.
Jan. 16, 1948: Democratic State Chairman Bryan Johnson has called for elections in three Taos county precincts in an effort to settle the long-going contention over the Democratic county chairmanship, now held by J. Benito Vigil and coveted by Gil Romero. Precincts slated for reorganization are at Taos, Cerro and Talpa.
Jan. 16, 1973: Gov. Bruce King urged the New Mexico Legislature today to approve a one-year personal income tax cut as the 1973 session convened in Santa Fe.
Jan. 16, 1998: Looking for a little satisfaction, lobbyists took a lawmaker and the governor’s chief of staff to a Rolling Stones concert in October.
But lobbying last year wasn’t all rock ’n’ roll. It also included football and basketball tickets, golf games, cheese factory tours, and lots and lots of lunches.