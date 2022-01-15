From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Jan. 16, 1922: The state of New Mexico is due to learn that it can’t eat its cake and have it too.
Jan. 16, 1947: Horace De Vargas, new Democratic state senator from Espanola, said today he will introduce a bill at the current legislative session which would grant residents of the Los Alamos atomic bomb project community the right to vote in state elections. De Vargas, who represents the Sixth senatorial district comprised of Rio Arriba and Sandoval counties, said the current situation at Los Alamos is virtually “taxation without representation.”
Jan. 16, 1972: The New Mexico legislature opens its 1972 session at noon Tuesday amid controversies that could leave it in a shambles 30 days later when the session is scheduled to end.
Jan. 16, 1997: Arthur “Bozo” Lopez apparently was lying when he told police he was snorting cocaine with teacher Noah Rodriguez on Oct. 13 shortly before Lopez stabbed him to death.
According to a toxicology report released Wednesday, no traces of cocaine or any other illegal drugs were found in Rodriguez’s system.
