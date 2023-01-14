Jan. 15, 1923: If a bill to be introduced by Senator A.L. Zinn, Democratic floor leader, in the senate this afternoon is finally enacted and signed by Governor Hinkle, it will be a felony to sell or dispose of booze to any youth under 21 years of age.
Jan. 15, 1948: “Is Santa Fe Neglecting Its Traditions?” will be the topic of tonight’s broadcast over KTRC from 7:30 to 8 in the series, “Santa Fe Today and Tomorrow,” being sponsored by the Junior Chamber of Commerce.
Participants, as announced by Bob Nason, program chairman, will be Victor Kleven, moderator, Georgio Belloli, Fray Angelico Chavez, Mrs. Sancy Childers and Dean Zinn.
“Some of the participants have indicated that they feel pretty keenly that Santa Fe is discarding its traditions and becoming just another drab, colorless town,” Nason said. “We should have a brisk session.”
Jan. 15, 1973: ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — State Sen. Alfonso Montoya, 46, brother of U.S. Sen. Joseph Montoya, D-N.M., died Sunday in a one-car accident 19 miles north of Albuquerque an Interstate 25.
The family said funeral arrangements were pending contact with Sen. Montoya who has been with a congressional group on a trip to Laos.
Jan. 15, 1998: The Santa Fe City Council at midnight Wednesday unanimously passed an ordinance that will require developers to set aside a portion of the housing they build as affordable housing.
The vote marks a major victory for Mayor Debbie Jaramillo, who has made passage of the so-called inclusionary zoning ordinance a main emphasis of her administration. She has said the city needs it to integrate low-income families into all areas of the city.
“I want to just say that there’s been a lot of love and labor put into getting this ordinance where it’s at,” a jubilant Jaramillo said. “I was kind of hoping that I was going to be able to vote tonight. But I’m kind of glad that you have all seen the light.” Jaramillo only votes to break council ties.