From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Jan. 15, 1923: If a bill to be introduced by Senator A.L. Zinn, Democratic floor leader, in the senate this afternoon is finally enacted and signed by Governor Hinkle, it will be a felony to sell or dispose of booze to any youth under 21 years of age.

Jan. 15, 1948: “Is Santa Fe Neglecting Its Traditions?” will be the topic of tonight’s broadcast over KTRC from 7:30 to 8 in the series, “Santa Fe Today and Tomorrow,” being sponsored by the Junior Chamber of Commerce.

