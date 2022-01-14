From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Jan. 15, 1947: Mr. Influence of the 18th legislature promises to be one V. Salazar, commissioner of the bureau of revenue, distributor of state patronage, treasurer of the Democratic party and an assistant governor of sorts.
Many legislators, full of starry-eyed determination to wear no man's collar, will find themselves, sometimes unknowingly, voting as Mr. Influence dictates before the session is over.
Jan. 15, 1997: Anyone interested in joining in the often-chaotic example of participatory democracy that is the New Mexico Legislature should come prepared with comfortable shoes, a box of No-Doz — and tons of patience.
Trying to have an impact on New Mexico's particular brand of lawmaking can involve waiting around the Capitol for hours.
