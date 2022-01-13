From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Jan. 14, 1922: Save-the-Trees League in Santa Fe Might Do Some Preventive Work This Year.
Jan. 14, 1947: A slippery blanket of snow, which covered Santa Fe and the northern portion of the state last night and early this morning, caused scores of minor accidents in the area and led state police to caution motorists against unnecessary highway travel.
Jan. 14, 1972: The special reapportionment committee of the New Mexico legislature received a staff plan today for a 42-member Senate with only three districts requiring incumbents to run against each other.
Jan. 14, 1997: Local gallery owners and museum directors, who have known of each other for years, officially met for the first time last week. The first Santa Fe Gallery Association of 1997 — which took place at SITE Santa Fe — elicited some candid comments about the current state of the arts in town.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.