From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Jan. 14, 1948: Mrs. Delfina Salazar enlivened the board of education’s meeting last night with an attack on Harry P. Chamberlain who, she said, had possibly “mixed jobs” by acting as a bill collector for the gas company while working as visiting teacher for the public school system.

Mrs. Salazar also said that Chamberlain had received $25 a month as mileage although not owning an auto.

