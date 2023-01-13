Jan. 14, 1948: Mrs. Delfina Salazar enlivened the board of education’s meeting last night with an attack on Harry P. Chamberlain who, she said, had possibly “mixed jobs” by acting as a bill collector for the gas company while working as visiting teacher for the public school system.
Mrs. Salazar also said that Chamberlain had received $25 a month as mileage although not owning an auto.
Jan. 14, 1973: The Historic Santa Fe Foundation has formed a committee and started a special fund to try to raise $100,000 to purchase the Pickney R. Tully House at 136 Grant to save it from being torn down.
Ken Bateman, newly elected president of the Historic Santa Fe Foundation and a Santa Fe attorney, said the foundation will attempt to raise money to purchase the 180-year-old historic house. The owner has asked the city’s permission to tear it down so the land may be used for commercial purposes.
Jan. 14, 1998: Casey Luna, the former lieutenant governor whose aggressive 1994 campaign for governor raised the hackles of some fellow Democrats, announced Tuesday that he is dropping out of this year’s gubernatorial race.
The Belen car dealer said he abandoned his campaign for the Democratic nomination in part because he knows “what it takes to run a campaign and what it would cost my family and my business.”