Jan. 13, 1923: Washington, D.C., Jan. 13 — Representative Nestor Montoya, of New Mexico, died suddenly at his home here today. He was stricken while shaving and died within a short time.
He had been ill for two days but his condition this morning showed so much improvement that he decided to return to his duties at the capitol. He was stricken immediately after he left his bed. Mr. Montoya, a Republican, was serving his first term in congress. He was 60 years old, was a newspaper publisher and had served as speaker of the New Mexico house of representatives. He was married and had five children.
Jan. 13, 1948: Clint Anderson, the insurance-selling, Senate-baiting, charm exuding, Holstein-farming, secretary of agriculture led all the rest in insurance ales to the state during the last six months of 1947.
Our Clint, who is likened unto a bathing beauty in the syndicated Washington Daybook release for Jan. 12, sold the state $24,211.81 worth of insurance during the period July 1 to Jan. 1, to lead the state bureau of revenue commissioner by a cool $10,000. Revenue Commissioner Victor Salazar's sales totaled $13,944.02, almost all of it accounted for before the first of September.
Jan. 13, 1973: Gov. Gary Johnson Monday unveiled his proposed state government budget for 1998-99, promising to cut personal income taxes in New Mexico by $20 million and to increase spending for public education by $80 million.