From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Jan. 13, 1923: Washington, D.C., Jan. 13 — Representative Nestor Montoya, of New Mexico, died suddenly at his home here today. He was stricken while shaving and died within a short time.

He had been ill for two days but his condition this morning showed so much improvement that he decided to return to his duties at the capitol. He was stricken immediately after he left his bed. Mr. Montoya, a Republican, was serving his first term in congress. He was 60 years old, was a newspaper publisher and had served as speaker of the New Mexico house of representatives. He was married and had five children.

