From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Jan. 13, 1922: Mayors, chiefs of police and principal officials today were added to the list of officials asked to attend the attorneys' conference called by Attorney General Harry Bowman.
Jan. 13, 1947: To make it easy for the authorities, James. W. Renfro, about 45, scion of a prominent Fort Worth, Tex., family, left a readymade "coroner's verdict" of his own writing that he came to death at his hand and nobody else's.
Renfro's body was found about 2:30 p.m. Sunday in his room at El Fidel hotel, on the bed, partly covered with a blanket. Dr. E.P. Hausner, called by the city police, expressed the belief he had taken potassium cyanide. He had been dead two or three hours, the physician estimated.
Jan. 13, 1972: State Parks Director James Dillard said today a work overload imposed by the State Planning Office on his department resulted in a fiscal problem at the end of the 1971 calendar year.
Dillard resigned Wednesday as parks director at the request of Gov. Bruce King. His resignation is effective Friday.
Jan. 13, 1997: Just minutes before the kickoff of Sunday's NFL pro football playoffs, authorities raided a rented Santa Fe house they claimed was used as the nerve center of a $1 million-a-week sports betting operation since last fall.
