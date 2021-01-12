From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Jan. 13, 1921: Two More Days to Pay Your Auto License. The Payers' Names Will be Published.
Jan. 13, 1971: U.S. Rep. Manuel Lujan Jr. is to be commended for his policy of regular visits to the various communities of northern New Mexico "to meet people, get in contact with more people, and try to find out how to help them solve their problems."
Jan. 13, 1996: A federal judge has blocked a buffalo hunt the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish had scheduled to begin this morning at Fort Wingate near Gallup.
U.S. District Court Judge Martha Vazquez said she will hold another hearing next week on whether to make permanent her 10-day order blocking hunters from killing three old bulls from the state's herd of 60 buffalo.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.