From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Jan. 12, 1922: Col. R.E. Twitchell was unanimously re-elected president of the Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce at the well attended and enjoyable annual meeting and dinner held last night at the library.
Jan. 12, 1972: Officials from the Environmental Improvement Agency (EIA) and the Public Service Company (PSC) now agree that Santa Fe has fluoridated water.
"I checked with our people and our fluoridation equipment is and has been working all the time," reported Frank Gray, manager of the PSC's local office, which operates the city water system.
Jan. 12, 1997: A Chimayó man arrested by Santa Fe County sheriff's deputies Friday night, after he allegedly set fire to his home and pulled a knife on his son, apparently didn't go quietly. Deputies say the man torched the police car he was sitting in.
