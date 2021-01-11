From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Jan. 12, 1921: In the most drastically progressive program asked from any legislature since statehood — and probably for long years before — Governor Mechem outlined the legislation he expected from the Fifth assembly in his message before a joint session of the house and senate in the hall of representatives early this afternoon.
Jan. 12, 1971: The quest for a state chairman by New Mexico Republican leaders has narrowed down, at least for the time being, to former State Sen. Joe Skeen.
However, whether or not Skeen will be willing to take over again as leader of the state GOP for two years is not known.
Jan. 12, 1996: Peter Hassrick, director of the Buffalo Bill Historical Center in Cody, Wyo., has been hired as director of the planned Georgia O’Keeffe Museum in Santa Fe according to museum board president Anne Marion.
Museum professionals Thursday characterized Hassrick as a respected art historian whose work at the Cody center is well known.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.