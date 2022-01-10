From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Jan. 11, 1922: The city council last night got behind a plan presented by committees from the chamber of commerce and the Kiwanis club to organize a volunteer fire department as the result of the De Vargas Hotel fire in which $125,000 worth of property that probably could have been saved went up in smoke.
Jan. 11, 1947: A legislative proposal which would reorganize the state department of education, removing the state school superintendent from the list of New Mexico elective officers, keynotes a joint meeting today of the New Mexico Educational association's legislative and executive committees.
… A proposed amendment to the state constitution would provide for a state board of seven members, no two of whom reside in the same county, no more than four from the same political party, seven-year staggers terms, appointed by the governor with the approval of the state senate.
Jan. 11, 1972: The Board of the New Mexico Environmental Improvement Agency (EIA) decided Monday to include copper smelters, oil and gas burning power plants and sulfuric acid plants in the state's clean-air regulations.
Jan. 11, 1997: Yes, gambling is illegal in New Mexico. Yet another court — this time the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit — has said so, in an opinion issued Friday.
But no, the casinos operated by 11 tribes and pueblos probably will not have to close. At least not immediately.
