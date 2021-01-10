Jan. 11, 1921: The fifth state legislature got under way shortly after noon today but, after organizing, adjourned until tomorrow awaiting Governor Mechem’s message.
Jan. 11, 1946: Dr. James R. Scott, director of the State Department of Public Health, disclosed today that there were 180 cases of diphtheria in New Mexico during 1945, the highest number since 1938. The disease caused 22 fatalities.
Jan. 11, 1971: The recent proliferation of proposed, large subdivisions — particularly in Northern New Mexico — has stirred great concern among state agency officials and legislators, as well as private groups and segments of the public.
Jan. 11, 1996: A coalition of Indian groups and anti-hunting forces filed a federal lawsuit on Wednesday charging the Army should have undertaken an environmental study before approving a buffalo hunt scheduled to begin this weekend at Fort Wingate.
---
Taos Municipal Schools Superintendent Andrew Gallegos decided Wednesday that three Taos Pueblo students should be reinstated to the Taos’ boys basketball team after they were dismissed by the head coach for frequently missing practices over the Christmas holiday.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.