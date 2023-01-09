From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Jan. 10, 1923: “Shorter, simpler and more intelligible laws, and the repeal of many meaningless ones; elimination of useless offices, fewer boards and commissions, more centralized local and state government and less delegated and divided authority, were urged by Governor James. F. Hinkle of New Mexico in his message to the Sixth state legislature today. The governor also recommended enactment of a statewide direct primary law, drastic corrupt practices act, revision of taxation and assessment system, adequate statutes to cover embezzlement by public officials, a modification of the grand jury system and a change in the law regarding surety bonds, on the ground that the present arrangement gives the bonding companies a virtual monopoly.

Jan. 10, 1948: Political activity in New Mexico officially gets under way March 1, the first of a long list of dates on which official action can or must be taken, leading up to the Nov. 2 general election.

