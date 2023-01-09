Jan. 10, 1923: “Shorter, simpler and more intelligible laws, and the repeal of many meaningless ones; elimination of useless offices, fewer boards and commissions, more centralized local and state government and less delegated and divided authority, were urged by Governor James. F. Hinkle of New Mexico in his message to the Sixth state legislature today. The governor also recommended enactment of a statewide direct primary law, drastic corrupt practices act, revision of taxation and assessment system, adequate statutes to cover embezzlement by public officials, a modification of the grand jury system and a change in the law regarding surety bonds, on the ground that the present arrangement gives the bonding companies a virtual monopoly.
Jan. 10, 1948: Political activity in New Mexico officially gets under way March 1, the first of a long list of dates on which official action can or must be taken, leading up to the Nov. 2 general election.
Unofficially, political activity already has blossomed at several points in the state during the past several months.
Jan. 10, 1973: A snowstorm dumped more than three inches of snow in the Santa Fe area last night making highways slick as a thick fog contributed to the hazardous driving conditions this morning.
New Mexico State Police said that icy, snowpacked roads and fog were throughout Northern New Mexico. They discouraged travel in northern and eastern section of state today.
Jan. 10, 1998: For residents of Santa Fe County, this past week’s thaw brought home and inescapable truth: mud happens.
On hundreds of miles of county and private unpaved roads, drivers skid, slid and sailed along squishy roads. Some changed their schedules, leaving early or late, to hit muddy roads at their most frozen solid. Others took detours, avoiding he arroyos that fill with melting snow, creating mud traps.