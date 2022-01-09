From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Jan. 10, 1922: Health Bureau Objects To The City’s Sewage Disposal Plan

Sanitary Engineer Advises Bond Issue to Put in Disposal Plant

Jan. 10, 1947: Members of the New Mexico legislature convening here Tuesday may find themselves considering a revision in the state’s lawmaking machinery, provided one senator continues with his present plans. Sen. Arthur F. Jones of Portales reported that he planned to draft a measure calling for an annual session of 30 days, “not counting Sundays and holidays.”

Jan. 10, 1972: Roman G. Salazar, 37, a painting contractor in Santa Fe, was endorsed by the Citizens Coalition for Responsible Government (CCRG) as their choice for mayor in the March 7 municipal election.

Jan. 10, 1997: Gov. Gary Johnson’s legislative agenda, unveiled Thursday, included one surprise: a modest state income tax cut that would put about $50 back in the pockets of middle-income taxpayers.

The proposal drew negative reactions from Democratic legislators, who questioned the wisdom of cutting taxes in a year when the state faces both declining revenues and a budget shortfall.

