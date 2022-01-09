From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Jan. 10, 1922: Health Bureau Objects To The City’s Sewage Disposal Plan
Sanitary Engineer Advises Bond Issue to Put in Disposal Plant
Jan. 10, 1947: Members of the New Mexico legislature convening here Tuesday may find themselves considering a revision in the state’s lawmaking machinery, provided one senator continues with his present plans. Sen. Arthur F. Jones of Portales reported that he planned to draft a measure calling for an annual session of 30 days, “not counting Sundays and holidays.”
Jan. 10, 1972: Roman G. Salazar, 37, a painting contractor in Santa Fe, was endorsed by the Citizens Coalition for Responsible Government (CCRG) as their choice for mayor in the March 7 municipal election.
Jan. 10, 1997: Gov. Gary Johnson’s legislative agenda, unveiled Thursday, included one surprise: a modest state income tax cut that would put about $50 back in the pockets of middle-income taxpayers.
The proposal drew negative reactions from Democratic legislators, who questioned the wisdom of cutting taxes in a year when the state faces both declining revenues and a budget shortfall.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.