From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Jan. 10, 1921: Advice to the Legislature — Pass the Bills Early and Avoid the Rush.
Jan. 10, 1946: City police today were seeking two juveniles suspected as leaders in the gang beating of Malaquias Duran, 23, El Rancho, late last night outside the Maestas dance hall, lower Agua Fria Street.
Jan. 10, 1971: RED RIVER — Town Council elections are expected to be held March 2 in the state’s newest incorporated municipality Red River.
Incorporation elections held Friday showed 57 voters approving the incorporation with 27 against and nine votes challenging on eligibility.
The 94 ballots cast represented a clear majority of the 109 voters expected to take part in the second effort for municipal incorporation in three years.
Jan. 10, 1996: Taos Pueblo representatives are asking Taos school district officials to fire the high school boys basketball coach and reinstate three players who were dropped from the team for missing practices during the Christmas break.
Taos Municipal Schools Superintendent Andrew Gallegos said Tuesday that parents of the boys claim they missed practices because of religious activities and had been granted waivers.
