From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Jan. 1, 1997: It’s finally over.
It was a year in which the forests burned and Santa Fe’s water supplies dried up. A year that finally saw gambling declared illegal.
It was a year of turmoil in city government, belt-tightening at the state level.
It was a year when a teacher’s death touched a city, when a family died in a Christmas airplane crash that left a town mourning.
On this, the first day of the New Year, here’s a look back on the year that was.
