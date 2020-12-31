From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Jan. 1, 1996: As snow fell and temperatures chilled, a diehard group of bird lovers set out early Sunday morning to read a different kind of barometer.
The 20 parents, grandparents and children were counting the number and species of birds spotted in the San Juan Pueblo/Española area.
The information collected over several years provides an indicator of how the area’s weather and natural habitat is changing, participants said.
The one-day Española Christmas Bird Count, sponsored by the Sangre de Cristo Audubon Society, is part of an annual nationwide effort since 1900 to chronicle migrations, disappearances and other changes in bird populations.
