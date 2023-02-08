From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Feb. 9, 1923: Miners Entombed by Dawson Explosion

Dawson, N.M., Feb. 9 — Seven bodies of miners entombed in Mine No. 1 of the Phelps-Dodge Corporation here by an explosion yesterday afternoon have been recovered and the company has announced that there is “very little hope” of rescuing alive the other 115 men who were in the mine at the time of the accident.

