Dawson, N.M., Feb. 9 — Seven bodies of miners entombed in Mine No. 1 of the Phelps-Dodge Corporation here by an explosion yesterday afternoon have been recovered and the company has announced that there is “very little hope” of rescuing alive the other 115 men who were in the mine at the time of the accident.
Dawson, N.M., Feb. 9 — (By the Associated Press) — Two miners of the 122 entombed yesterday in Mine No. 1 here of the Phelps-Dodge Corporation came out alive today.
They walked out unassisted. As they neared the mouth of the mine they met a rescue party coming in. The men were Charles Candale and Filini Martinez.
Feb. 9, 1948: New Mexico Republicans seem doomed to trouble in 1948. The loss of State Chairman Gerald Champion at a time when he was on the verge of bringing the party into efficient organization was more than the loss of a leader. It sets the stage for a fight that may undo much that Champion had achieved.
Feb. 9, 1973: LOS ALAMOS, N.M. — Scientists here think they have an alternate to the ultra-high voltage (UHV) transmission lines that will have to web the coal-rich West to meet the electricity demands of cities in the next few decades.
The alternative is an underground electrical pipeline based on new technology of superconductors.
Feb. 9, 1998: CIUDAD CHIHUAHUA, Mexico — Business connections between the largest northern city in Mexico, the capital of the state of the same name, and New Mexico date to the genesis of El Camino Real. Today as then, the city continues to be a distribution point for mining and cattle ranching, evidenced by the cowboy hats and boots seen on men throughout the area.