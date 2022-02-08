From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Feb. 9, 1922: Governor Mechem was told by the officers when they returned that the [Tesuque] Indians assured them that, having pulled down two ranchers’ fences which they declared were on the pueblo’s land, they hadn’t any desire to show their displeasure by any more violent means. They expected the ranchers to bring suits to set up their claims to the land they enclosed and the Indians said they were willing to await peacefully the termination of the expected suits.
Feb. 9, 1972: SANTA FE, N.M. (UPI) — A memorial introduced in the Senate today asks the secretary of the interior to preserve Camel Rock.
Camel Rock, a natural formation on Highway 285 between Santa Fe and Espanola attracts thousands of travelers each year.
Feb. 9, 1997: Thomas Chávez is a man with a mission.
The director of the Palace of the Governors and the new History Library envisions a two-story, $18 million to $22 million History Museum built behind the Palace of the Governors by 2000. Much of the site between Lincoln and Washington avenues is a parking lot.
