From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Feb. 9, 1921: The Price of Oil is Crashing Downward, Hooray — It Means Cheaper Gasoline!
Feb. 9, 1946: Despite a three-inch snow that blanketed Santa Fe, more than 130 boys, representing nine troops and nine sponsoring institutions, scouted the city in the first “Scouting Santa Fe” contest that has been conducted.
Under the sponsorship of the local Kiwanis Club, these boys, working in 19 patrols, visited various points of interest around the city, finding little-known facts about the city and its history.
Feb. 9, 1971: The proposed Elk Mountain highway, under attack as a threat to the Pecos Wilderness and praised as a boon to San Miguel County, has received the approval of John Hall, supervisor of Santa Fe National Forest.
The road, which would lie entirely within the forest, would extend 27 miles from Terrero on the Pecos Canyon to Highway 63 in the Gallinas Canyon over the summit of 11,661 foot Elk Mountain. It would result in an all-weather 110-mile circle drive connecting Pecos and Las Vegas.
Feb. 9, 1996: Eighteen tumultuous months after he took office, Donald Grady II announced his resignation Thursday as Santa Fe’s police chief.
And in a development that some city councilors said smacks of nepotism, Carlos Jaramillo — Mayor Debbie Jaramillo’s brother-in-law — was named to replace Grady.
The hiring was announced by City Manager Isaac Pino, the mayor’s brother.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.