From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Feb. 8, 1922: U.S. Marshal Sec Romero, on his return from Las Vegas, confirmed rumors that Manuel Ortega had been “let out” of the federal job of janitor at the federal building here and that Alejandro Romero, of Santa Fe, had been appointed as his temporary successor.
Asked why Manuel Ortega had been “fired,” the U.S. marshal said that he did not desire to make any statement at this time. He promised to make one later on.
Feb. 8, 1947: Agripino Abeyta, 43, … narrowly escaped death this week when he threw a wire over a high voltage power line in an effort to retrieve a kite.
He suffered a severe electric shock as he was reaching for the wire with a stick of wood.
Feb. 8, 1972: Artist Tom S. “El Diferente” Macaoine today formally announced he will run for mayor a sixth time in the March 7 municipal election.
Talking with the confidence he would win, the perennial candidate said: “I don’t intend to be a dictator, but I do expect to be decisive.”
Feb. 8, 1997: Gov. Gary Johnson unveiled a proposal Friday that would spend $78 million to upgrade the highway in the Pojoaque corridor and build overpasses along a road considered to be one of the 20 most dangerous stretches in the United States.
Minutes before Johnson stood on the west roadside of U.S. 84/285 near Tano Road to present his plan, two Chevrolet pickups and a Plymouth Neon were involved in a fender bender just north of there. Four people complained of minor injuries. It was the second accident in less than three hours.
