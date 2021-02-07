From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Feb. 8, 1921: The establishment of a prison mine for supplying coal to the prison and other state institutions is regarded favorably by the public institutions committee of the senate if the project is found feasible.
Feb. 8, 1946: Mrs. Ina Sizer Cassidy, temporary chairman, announced today that speakers for the Old Santa Fe Association’s Sunday mass meeting would be drawn from the arts, the stores and the professions that go to make up Santa Fe. Witter Bynner will introduce the speakers.
Feb. 8, 1971: Two events involving moon rocks will occur at the same time Tuesday at 2 p.m. — one in the Pacific and the other in Santa Fe.
The Santa Fe event, at the International Folk Art Museum, will see former Gov. David F. Cargo presenting to the Museum of New Mexico moon rocks from the Apollo 11 mission in July 1969.
Feb. 8, 1996: House leaders say they will know soon whether they will be able to act on gambling legislation before the New Mexico Legislature’s session ends next Thursday, or whether they’ll have to try for a special session.
The House on Wednesday killed the Senate’s gambling-for-everybody bill in a unanimous, resounding voice vote.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.