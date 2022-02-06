From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Feb. 7, 1922: Two rabid dogs are at large and two more dead as the result of the outbreak of rabies in northeastern Guadalupe county, Dr. D.B. Williams, county health officer, Torrance county, reported to the Public Health Bureau.
Feb. 7, 1947: Congress, and only Congress, has the power to cede back to New Mexico the right of persons residing on federal lands to vote, the attorney general’s office holds.
Assistant Attorney General Robert Ward said today the state has taken the position that persons residing at such places as the Los Alamos atomic bomb project cannot vote in state elections by virtue of the fact that the state has ceded to the federal government “absolute jurisdiction” over areas contained in the military reservations.
Feb. 7, 1972: Jasin Edwards, outgoing Model Cities assistant director, today charged that Director Salvador Vigil “lacked experience” and warned that if program administration is not “straightened out,” the possibility of a third action year is slim. Model Cities is a five-year program.
Feb. 7, 1996: The House Business and Industry Committee on Tuesday dealt a potentially fatal blow to the latest effort to close drive-up liquor store windows in New Mexico.
Democrats on the committee sided with several liquor store owners from Santa Fe and elsewhere and rejected two separate bills that would allow cities or counties to hold elections on whether drive-up liquor sales should be banned.
