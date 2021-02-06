From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Feb. 7. 1921: The New Mexico Mounted Police are very much on foot.
Feb. 7, 1946: Because of the “threat of a highway through the city,” a public meeting has been called for 4 p.m. Sunday at the Art Museum to reactivate the Old Santa Fe Association, dormant since the late 1920s, Mrs. Ina Sizer Cassidy announced today.
Feb. 7, 1971: Movie actors feel a lot better when they know the horse they’re going to ride and livestock they’re going to work with in filming a movie has been hand-picked by Hollywood’s head wrangler, Bill Jones.
Being Hollywood’s head wrangler is not an easy job, but soft-spoken Jones is living proof it is not hard.
All it has taken is “experience,” says Jones, who currently is in Santa Fe trying to locate and purchase 1,000 head of Mexican corriempe (Spanish for common) cattle to be used in the $6 million Warner Brothers production of “The Cowboys.”
Feb. 7, 1996: The House Business and Industry Committee on Tuesday dealt a potentially fatal blow to the latest effort to close drive-up liquor store windows in New Mexico.
Democrats on the committee sided with several liquor store owners from Santa Fe and elsewhere and rejected two separate bills that would allow cities or counties to hold elections on whether drive-up liquor sales should be banned.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.