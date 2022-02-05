From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Feb. 6, 1922: The fight against the telephone rate increase by the Mountain States Telephone and Telegraph company was opened when the hearing begun early last fall, but continued, was resumed by the corporation commission this morning.
Feb. 6, 1947: Gov. Thomas J. Mabry today announced he had appointed A.H. Hudspeth of Carrizozo, former chief justice of the state supreme court, to investigate administrative problems at the School of Mines in Socorro.
Feb. 6, 1972: A report by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) today revealed that more than 50 per cent of total federal fund in the Santa Fe Model Cities Program was spent on salaries last year.
Model Cities Director Salvador Vigil refused to comment on the report.
The report also states that total administrative costs, including salaries, supplies and consultants, was 73.62 per cent or more than $800,000 out of a $1,044,140 budget.
Feb. 6, 1997: Gov. Gary Johnson was hobbling through the halls of the Capitol with crutches and a leg brace Monday after suffering a serious knee injury while skiing in a charity race Saturday at Red River.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.