Feb. 5, 1923: Aztec Ruin Is Made National Monument By The President
Feb. 5, 1948: A steady flow of registrants to vote in the city elections is under way, Mrs. Margaret U. Lucero, county clerk, stated today. It began soon after the first of the year.
Mrs. Lucero won’t make a count of the new registrations until she closes the books. She said, however, that there have been “quite a few” so far.
Feb. 5, 1973: A 25-year-old robbery suspect was shot and killed by a Santa Fe Police officer during a holdup of a drive-in restaurant on Cerrillos Road late Sunday night.
The shooting was the result of a five-day police stakeout of service stations, drive-in restaurants, liquor stores and other late-closing businesses in the Santa Fe area in an effort to apprehend the armed robbery suspect. Police said they believe the suspect, who was identified as David “Sabu” Roybal, address unknown, was responsible for at least nine armed robberies in the Santa Fe area during the past six weeks.
Feb. 5, 1998: A coalition of arts patrons and performing arts organizations Wednesday announced plans to renovate the Lensic Theater for use as a full-time performing arts center.
The project, which could be in operation by spring 1999, would cost between $3 million and $6 million and would be financed by private donations and managed by a new nonprofit organization.