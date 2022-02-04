From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Feb. 5, 1947: In one of the heaviest school election votes in recent years, Dr. Jose Maldonado, Democrat, and Mrs. Delfina Salazar, Republican and member of the board, were chosen for six-year terms yesterday.
... The total number of votes cast was 3,894 as compared with 2,158 in the 1945 school election. The number, however, was below the 4,186 figure in 1941.
Feb. 5, 1997: FORT WINGATE, N.M. — The sun had just peeked over the hills at the old Army Depot here Tuesday morning when a small herd of bison stampeded down a ridge and into the muddy canyon to be corralled.
For a coalition representing five New Mexico pueblos, it was both the end of a two-year legal battle and the beginning of a new dawn for the raising of buffalo.
The Bison Coalition helped capture 26 bison as part of an agreement signed with the state Game and Fish Department last week, which allows the coalition to borrow the mixture of calves, cows and young bulls to supplement existing herds and begin new herds at Taos, Picuris, Nambé, Pojoaque and San Juan Pueblos.
