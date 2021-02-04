From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Feb. 5, 1921: Carrying a “saving” amendment that allayed the fears of the republicans in the senate, the house bill repealing the road superintendents act was finally passed late yesterday afternoon and sent to Governor Mechem for his signature.
Feb. 5, 1946: Santa Fe faces a water shortage next summer unless the snowfall increases in the Sangre de Cristo Range. On the Santa Fe watershed the snow is only 51 per cent of the normal mark, Ranger F.M. Hodgin of the U.S. Forest Service reported today.
Feb. 5, 1971: Old-time politicos are pointing fingers at a rusting Emilio Naranjo political machine and are predicting a new area of politics in Rio Arriba County.
The old-timers also predict the Espanola School District will soon have a new superintendent.
Feb. 5, 1996: TAOS — An avalanche roared down the side of a mountain in the Wheeler Peak Wilderness Area on Sunday, killing a Taos skier whose body was recovered from beneath 5 feet of snow, officials said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.