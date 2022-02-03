From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Feb. 4, 1922: "You may say the New Mexico Normal University will not stop work for a day on account of the fire which put the main building out of commission," said J.D. Sena of Santa Fe, member of the board, over the phone from Las Vegas today. "The regents held a meeting last night at which the citizens of Las Vegas offered the board its choice of forty different rooms when it needed only eighteen."
Feb. 4, 1947: An early showdown appears likely in the house on the closed shop question. At the request of Rep. John F. Simms Jr. (D-Bernalillo) a fresh move to outlaw this practice today was referred to the committee of the whole house. It may be called up at any time. However, Simms said the idea of the introducers was to give both sides a full and fair hearing before pressing for action.
Feb. 4, 1972: Gov. Bruce King said today he will pay a visit to the state penitentiary sometime next week, but he would not announce it at the time.
King said he will talk to personnel at the prison in an attempt to resolve conflicting stories about actions of the guards during the Oct. 6-7 disturbance at the prison.
Feb. 4, 1997: Municipal Judge Frances Gallegos thinks a judge should have something with a little more power than a gavel.
Because of security concerns — which intensified last October after someone stole her truck from the court parking lot — Gallegos decided to ask the city to buy her a handgun.
