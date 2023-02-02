Feb. 2, 1923: George Hastings, convict, who drove the auto in which Placido Jaramillo, his family and Ignacio Tafoya, steward and brother-in-law, went to Albuquerque when Don Placido resigned as warden, was recalled to the stand when the penitentiary probe was resumed this morning by the house investigation committee, headed by Rep. P.A. Hughes.
"The auto was full of suitcases, grips and boxes; there were some on the fenders," said Hastings. One of the suitcases, which he believed belonged to Tafoya, fell off this side of Domingo, burst open, according to the convict, and disclosed knives, forks, plates, cups and saucers. According to the chauffeur, some of the tableware was stamped, "New Mexico State Penitentiary."
Feb. 2, 1948: District Judge David W. Carmody's ruling in the Bowden divorce case, applying to Los Alamos, may apply also to separations sought by reservation Indians, such as Navajos and Apaches.
The judge is expected to pass on the question soon. A divorce case is pending at Aztec in which both parties are Navajos. The date for the hearing remains to be set.
The Navajos and Apaches are reservation Indians. Their status is different from that of the Pueblos, who, the courts have already held, may obtain decrees in the state courts.
In the Bowden case Judge Carmody held the plaintiff, who lives on the Hill, was not a resident of New Mexico for the purpose of suing, the U.S. government owning the land.
Feb. 3, 1998: All Ignatios Patsalis knows is somebody called somebody who called him.
Now the restaurant he manages, Tomasita's Cafe, is cooking for the president and the Washington press corps today.
"I haven't slept in 48 hours," said Patsalis, the proud but tired general manager of the Santa fe mainstay. "It hasn't been easy."
Forget about sleep until President Clinton leaves. Patsalis and his staff have been through this routine before. When first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton visited Santa Fe for a women's summit in May of 1995, she held her roundtable discussion at the restaurant.