From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Feb. 2, 1923: George Hastings, convict, who drove the auto in which Placido Jaramillo, his family and Ignacio Tafoya, steward and brother-in-law, went to Albuquerque when Don Placido resigned as warden, was recalled to the stand when the penitentiary probe was resumed this morning by the house investigation committee, headed by Rep. P.A. Hughes.

"The auto was full of suitcases, grips and boxes; there were some on the fenders," said Hastings. One of the suitcases, which he believed belonged to Tafoya, fell off this side of Domingo, burst open, according to the convict, and disclosed knives, forks, plates, cups and saucers. According to the chauffeur, some of the tableware was stamped, "New Mexico State Penitentiary."

