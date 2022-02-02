From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Feb. 3, 1922: East Las Vegas, Feb. 3 — The second and third floors of the main building of the Normal University were entirely destroyed by a fire of unknown origin that burned fiercely from 10:30 o'clock last night until 6 o'clock this morning. The first floor and basement were flooded with water and are now a mass of ice. The stone walls are standing an are unhurt.
Feb. 3, 1947: Mrs. Jack Woodard, candidate with Dr. Jose Maldonado on the Democratic ticket in tomorrow's school board election, today advocated a combination high school-civic auditorium when a new high school plant is constructed.
In a radio talk prepared for delivery over KVSF at 4:40, Mrs. Woodard said such an auditorium "would pay for itself in a few years by increased service to the public."
Feb. 3, 1972: Gov. Bruce King said he told three state penitentiary guards their jobs would be protected if they wanted to go to the press and if they told the truth.
But the governor said at this point he has no way of knowing whether the three spoke the truth. He said he spoke to them by telephone Wednesday morning.
Feb. 3, 1997: Voters in two of Santa Fe's five public school districts will go to the polls on Tuesday to elect two members to the Santa Fe Board of Education.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.