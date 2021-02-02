From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Feb. 3, 1921: House Passes Capitol Bill The Emergency Clause Sticks
Provides for Insurance of Bonds in Sum of $250,000 Against Endowment Fund
Feb. 3, 1971: Five major problems face the winners of Tuesday’s Santa Fe School Board election; for two of them it will be “old hat” — for the other, it’s a new experience.
Gilbert Martinez, a darkhorse candidate for Position No. 3, unseated 12-year incumbent Allan MacGillivray by a mere 25 votes. Incumbents Robert Sweeney in Position No. 1 and Gregory Salinas in Position No. 2 scored easy victories.
Feb. 3, 1996: A bill to increase penalties for indecent exposure attracted an outpouring of support Friday from victims of Santa Fe’s so-called “naked man” attacks last summer and other exposure incidents.
The victims, a Santa Fe police officer and others pleaded with the House Judiciary Committee to take indecent exposure seriously.
