Feb. 28, 1923: Omnibus Indian Bill Worst Yet, Alleged
Secretary of Interior Gets Power Over a Billion Dollars in Measure
Feb. 28, 1948: The talk about Don Dickason of Albuquerque as a candidate for governor is based on the possibility that Governor Mabry will not run for reelection.
Dickason, a lawyer, Democrat, 11 years a member of the state senate, a part Cherokee, and foe of special privilege for politicians, told this writer today that he was "waiting to see how things work out."
Feb. 28, 1973: Opponents of a racing bill that has passed the House attempted yesterday to recall the measure for further consideration. But the move failed on a 37-28 roll call vote.
The racing bill's sponsor Rep. James Koch, D-Santa Fe, told the House the recall move was an attempt to weaken the bill by adding a clause which would dissolve much of the effect of the measure's strongest provision.
That provision limits ownership of horse race tracks, and would force Kodiak Industries, Inc., which presently owns Sunland Park and Ruidoso Downs, to divest itself of one of those tracks.
Feb. 28, 1998: A New Mexico Game and Fish pilot safely brought down his four-seater plant onto its belly at the Santa Fe Municipal Airport Friday morning after one of the plane's landing gears failed.