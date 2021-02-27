From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Feb. 28, 1921: If This Weather Keeps on, We’ll Have to Get Out an Injunction to Keep the Peach Buds Back.
Feb. 28, 1946: El Chivo, Democratic national committeeman for Rio Puerco, has returned from a jaunt to Washington with a demand to know who’s purging who and why can’t Sen. Dennis Chavez address the New Mexico Jackson Day dinners.
Feb. 28, 1971: More than 100 students from Leah-Harvey Junior High, one Mid-High School student and about 12 senior citizens were affected by apparent food poisoning after eating at the Santa Fe Mid-High School cafeteria Friday afternoon, according to school, county health and hospital officials.
Feb. 28, 1996: Building plutonium cores at Los Alamos National Laboratory for use in the nation’s nuclear arsenal will provide employment to 260 workers starting early next century, a Department of Energy official said Tuesday.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.