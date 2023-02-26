Feb. 27, 1923: Hereafter no bills can be introduced in the senate unless they first get the steering committee's approval and the crop is expected to begin to fall off considerably.
The steering committee was appointed late yesterday to begin to clear the senatorial decks for the close of the session now less than two weeks in the offing.
Feb. 27, 1948: Although Governor Mabry is reported to have flatly turned it down, an element in his organization is stil pressing to interest him in running for the Senate in the June primary. They visualize a ticket with State Democratic Chairman Bryan Johnson as candidate for governor with an opportunity serve six years. (A proposed constitutional amendment could make that possible for a governor first elected this fall.)
Feb. 27, 1973: The New Mexico Senate killed today a public employees collective bargaining bill, by a double roll call vote of 27-15.
The identical action came on a committee report to kill the bill; then on a motion to reconsider the measure.
Opponents of public employe unions said the action disposed of the bill.
Its chief sponsor, Sen. Jerry Apodoca, D-Dona Ana, said he might turn to the House in an effort to keep the issue alive.
Feb. 27, 1998: The driver of a car at Santa Fe High School Friday rammed into a principal, throwing her to the ground after she inquired why the car was illegally parked on campus.
West Campus Principal Lorraine Price is recovering at home from injuries sustained about 1:30 p.m. Friday when a car backed into her, slammed her off her feet and onto the pavement.