From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Feb. 27, 1921: The state central committee meets tomorrow, Monday, in this city for various purposes, but one of them, according to rumors, is to endorse a candidate for United States senator from New Mexico to succeed Albert B. Fall, when he resigns to take the post of secretary of the interior in the cabinet of the next president.
Feb. 27, 1946: Just as women were divided on their opinions as to whether or not they should don uniforms so are they split on the question of remaining int he Army should Congress bestow its blessing. The Army, deciding it wants the feminine touch, is going to plead with the lawmakers by prettying up the old uniform, hanging out the travel posters and advertising equal rights.
Not Woman’s Place: For some of our local Wacs — out at Bruns General Hospital — they won’t have to use any come-ons. They’re already sold on the idea. For others, including the Wac commanding officer, no amount of persuasion could keep them in khaki.
Feb. 27, 1996: The Ski Area Containment Coalition and Santa Fe city and county governments filed appeals Monday asking the U.S. Forest Service to reverse its recent decision allowing the Santa Fe Ski Area to expand operations into the Big Tesuque Basin.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.