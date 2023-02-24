From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Feb. 26, 1948: Fire, supposed to have been due in some way to electricity, broke out at 3 p.m. yesterday in the state highway department repair shop near the A.T. & S.F. tracks, south of the city, and did an estimated damage of $1,200, covered by insurance.

The energetic work of the local fire department prevented a heavier loss: the firemen saved the repair shop filled with expensive electrical machinery and containing a $5,000 truck.