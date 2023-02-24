Feb. 26, 1948: Fire, supposed to have been due in some way to electricity, broke out at 3 p.m. yesterday in the state highway department repair shop near the A.T. & S.F. tracks, south of the city, and did an estimated damage of $1,200, covered by insurance.
The energetic work of the local fire department prevented a heavier loss: the firemen saved the repair shop filled with expensive electrical machinery and containing a $5,000 truck.
Feb. 26, 1948: Nineteen state penitentiary convicts received commutations today and 10 others, including three war veterans, conditional releases. Quinty Tahoma and Harry F. Cantrell, both sentenced in Santa Fe county were among the latter.
Feb. 26, 1973: CHAMA — An 18-year-old Chama woman is being held in connection with the fatal shooting of a 60-year-old Chama and Toltec Scenic Railway security guard, State Police said today.
New Mexico State Police officer Ramon Suazo said Dolores Martinez is being held on an open charge of murder in connection with the Saturday shooting death of Eudmenio Martinez. He had been a security guard at the railway depot for more than a year.
Feb. 26, 1998: It took overtime, but Taos clinched no worse than a tie for District 2AAA’s top seed in boys basketball with a 64-56 win Wednesday night before a full house a Las Vegas Robertson.