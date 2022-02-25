From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Feb. 26, 1947: Senate sponsors of a bill to legalize county option gambling are cocky about prospects of getting the measure through the senate. Nine senators signed up as sponsors of the bill and they claim four others, not so bold, will vote for it, giving the required majority for senate passage.
The votes may be there if preachers don't get to them first.
Feb. 26, 1997: What legislators described as a broken deal by Gov. Gary Johnson — or at least by his staff — nearly resulted in an override of Johnson's veto of a prison population control bill Tuesday.
The day-long controversy also left in shambles negotiations between Republican Johnson and the Democrat-led Legislature over how to solve New Mexico's prison overcrowding.
