From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Feb. 26, 1921: Mr. Twitchell talked on the “glorious destiny of the national parks,” and quoted official figures showing the large number of private motor cars which annually visit these parks.
... Reviewing the discovery made by Denver that motor cars are worth $20 a day in revenue, Colonel Twitchell discussed the plan to attract Texans and others through the Texico-Clovis gateway into Santa Fe, Taos and Rio Arriba counties.
Feb. 26, 1946: Chief Justice Thomas J. Mabry will go to Gallup tomorrow to address a civic club on the New Mexico Constitution which he had a hand in writing in the constitutional convention of 1910.
Mabry said recently that he was “seriously considering” entering the Democratic primary for nomination for governor.
Feb. 26, 1971: Gov. Bruce King held the key today that will open New Mexico’s bars anew for late Sunday drinking, starting most likely with the Fourth of July.
Under the bill, which cleared the New Mexico Legislature with a 25-15 Senate backing Thursday, the question of Sunday drinking will then go to the voters later this year at the first statewide election.
Feb. 26, 1996: Gov. Gary Johnson, fresh from a contentious 30 days with the Democratic-led Legislature, told a business group last week that he’s “winning the war” to slow state government spending.
