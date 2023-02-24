From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Feb. 25, 1948: Hookey Apodaca's victory in yesterday's Bernalillo city election topped the Neblett retirement as the prime topic of talk at the statehouse today. The Bernalillo contest involved only Democratic candidates and attracted less than 700 votes, but it was widely watched.

Participating in the campaign were the Brothers Montoya, Lieut. Gov. Joe and State Liquor Chief Tom, both residents of Bernalillo. The lieutenant governor was involved in a campaign scuffle with a Bernalillo partisan. The liquor director confiscated the same partisan's liquor. On their side was the organized labor group of Bernalillo which made it look like a pretty sure thing for the Montoyas until the vote was counted. Their man, James Pitts, lost to Apodca, 270 to 394.