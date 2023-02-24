Feb. 25, 1948: Hookey Apodaca's victory in yesterday's Bernalillo city election topped the Neblett retirement as the prime topic of talk at the statehouse today. The Bernalillo contest involved only Democratic candidates and attracted less than 700 votes, but it was widely watched.
Participating in the campaign were the Brothers Montoya, Lieut. Gov. Joe and State Liquor Chief Tom, both residents of Bernalillo. The lieutenant governor was involved in a campaign scuffle with a Bernalillo partisan. The liquor director confiscated the same partisan's liquor. On their side was the organized labor group of Bernalillo which made it look like a pretty sure thing for the Montoyas until the vote was counted. Their man, James Pitts, lost to Apodca, 270 to 394.
Feb. 25, 1973: DETROIT (UPI) — A congressman says he purchased confidential military secrets for $1,000 per item from three men who offered the Pentagon secrets from a list "like a menu," The Detroit Sunday news said.
The News, in a copyrighted story by Seth Kantor of its Washington bureau, said Rep. Harold L. Runnels, D-N.M., said he bought the secrets from the men whom he believed to be either current or former civilian employees of the Department of Defense.
(But in Washington, Runnels issued a statement saying he had never bought confidential information from Pentagon sources. The New Mexico Democrat said he had paid some individuals for research services "but only because I did not have the adequate staff to handle the project.")
Feb. 25, 1998: With a week left to go in her term, Mayor Debbie Jaramillo on Tuesday released a glossy-covered "state of the city" report lauding her administration's accomplishments.