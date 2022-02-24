From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Feb. 25, 1922: Meanwhile Santa Fe is in Urgent Need of Hotel Accommodations. Action is What is Wanted.
Feb. 25, 1947: A brisk fire yesterday afternoon which gave the department an hour-and-a-half workout, destroyed the equivalent of about a small carload of timber at the Hansen Lumber Co. yard, 1207 Agua Fria.
The yard, according to Hansen, contains about a quarter-million feet of lumber but only about 100,000 feet was immediately menaced. Six piles of 2x12s and 1x12s were destroyed and three or four other piles were damaged. The blaze started when a weed fire got out of hand.
Feb. 25, 1972: Central New Mexico Comprehensive Health Council (NorCHaP) has unanimously endorsed a recommendation that the new Indian Hospital proposed for Santa Fe be constructed adjacent to the new site of St. Vincent Hospital on
St. Michael’s Drive.
Meeting here Thursday afternoon, NorCHaP members agreed that future trends in U.S. Public Health Service indicate possible curbing or even an end to health care for the nation’s Indian population.
Feb. 25, 1997: WASHINGTON — It’s the only place of its kind in America.
The Institute for American Indian Arts in Santa Fe is exclusively committed to American Indian art and culture. It offers an educational curriculum, and is associated with a nationally recognized museum and research archives.
Despite those credits, the institute is fighting for its life — with a battle this year in Congress that could determine whether it lives or dies.
