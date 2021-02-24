From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Feb. 25, 1921: Chamber of Commerce Dinner at Library at 6:30 Tonight. Topic of Intense Interest to Santa Fe.
Feb. 25, 1946: Mrs. I.L. Mitchell of the San Sebastian Ranch found her son, Ray, 2, Saturday afternoon after reporting to the police that he was missing for four hours. The little fellow had wandered two miles from home.
The boy, "Buster," was found apparently exhausted in a snow bank by his mother.
Feb. 25, 1971: Santa Fe's current measles epidemic demands preventive immunization shots at once, the District Health Office warned parents today.
"In view of a marked increase of measles cases among grade school youngsters in Santa Fe," said Dr. J.P. Voute, "all parents of children over one year of age, who have not yet been immunized against measles should get in touch with their physician."
Feb. 25, 1996: A loophole in New Mexico's gasoline tax laws could bring some relief for consumers, who soon may be able to buy cheaper gasoline sold through tribal distributors.
Off-reservation gasoline distributors are complaining that competition from tribes will put them out of business in short order.
