From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Feb. 24, 1922: Albuquerque, Feb. 24 — A special agent of the Denver and Rio Grande Railroad is here today on the trail of two men wanted in connection with the holdup and shooting of P. Gomez, express messenger, near Alamosa, Colo., last Saturday night. The officer said the two men had been traced as far as Lamy, N. Mex., in an automobile. The names of the men are given as Robert Welch and Jone Stone, alias Jack Pebble, alias Bob Armstrong.
Feb. 24, 1947: Jennings Doak, Riverside druggist, told today how he literally fished his drowning dog from the Rio Grande and revived it by artificial respiration.
The little Sealyham got into a fight with another dog while Doak was angling yesterday, and wound up the battle in the middle of the river. The bigger animal swam safely back. The little one sank like a rock.
Feb. 24, 1972: Proposed regulations for the use of mobile homes on individual lots were unanimously approved by the Santa Fe City Council during its regular meeting at City Hall Wednesday night.
Feb. 24, 1997: Frances Ong’s electric stove sparked and burst into flame one morning as she was frying eggs in her kitchen in the Santa Fe County Housing Authority’s Camino Jacobo subdivision.
She waited a year and a half for the housing authority to replace her stove.
When Santa Fe County took direct control over the quasi-independent housing authority’s floundering operations last July, she put in another work order.
She got a new stove within two weeks. She said she broke down crying twice.
